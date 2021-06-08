Bud Light Rolling Out Spiked Seltzer Popsicles

Hitting shelves on June 14, Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Frozen Icicles will be the summer flashback that you didn’t know you needed. The 12-pack comes in a 90s-style tie-dye box with a variety of flavors—Cherry Limeade (sweet and tart flavor with a cherry, fruit punch, and lime finish), Blue Raspberry (tart raspberry and sweet blue snow cone taste), and Summer Ice (sweet lemon, cherry, and blueberry flavor).
Are you grabbing Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, or Summer Ice?! https://t.co/oMG25VmZtO
— Best Products (@BestProducts) June 2, 2021
Just like the cans of the Retro Summer seltzer—the icicles have a 5 percent ABV. Only available for a limited time!
