      Weather Alert

Bud Light Rolling Out Spiked Seltzer Popsicles

Jun 8, 2021 @ 6:30am
ICe cream. Patriotic Red White Blue Popsicles for 4th of July holiday, on white wooden table. copy space top view

Hitting shelves on June 14, Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Frozen Icicles will be the summer flashback that you didn’t know you needed. The 12-pack comes in a 90s-style tie-dye box with a variety of flavors—Cherry Limeade (sweet and tart flavor with a cherry, fruit punch, and lime finish), Blue Raspberry (tart raspberry and sweet blue snow cone taste), and Summer Ice (sweet lemon, cherry, and blueberry flavor).

Just like the cans of the Retro Summer seltzer—the icicles have a 5 percent ABV. Only available for a limited time!

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer Frozen Icicles popsicles
POPULAR POSTS
Missed Connections: The Disney Princess And The Library
Wet Nose Wednesday: Archie!
You Laugh You Lose: I'm FREEEEE!
Bizarre Holidays To Celebrate This Month
Gut Check: #BluePoopChallenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On