BTS’s Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee Collaborate on New Single “TOO MUCH”

October 19, 2023 5:08PM EDT
BTS’s Jungkook, The Kid LAROI, and Central Cee have come together for an exciting collaboration on a new single called “TOO MUCH.” The highly anticipated release has been met with immense excitement from fans around the world. This dynamic collaboration brings together the talents of three incredible artists, each bringing their unique style and energy to the table.

This single is set to be included on The Kid LAROI’s upcoming first studio album, titled “The First Time.” The collaboration showcases the global reach of these artists and their ability to seamlessly blend their musical styles.

