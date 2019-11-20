Bruno Mars Announces Las Vegas Residency Next Year
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Singer Bruno Mars speaks onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Bruno Mars is going back to Vegas again and has signed on for a multi-year residency at Park MGM, with the first set of shows rolling out in 2020.
https://twitter.com/parkmgm/status/1196488287462076416
The five concerts are scheduled for March and April. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (March 20th).