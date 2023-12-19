99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears Responds To Justin Timberlake’s “No Disrespect” Comment

December 19, 2023 9:40AM EST
Justin Timberlake gave a surprise concert at the opening of the Fontainebleau where he quipped “No disrespect” before performing “Cry Me a River.” Many assumed that was aimed at Britney Spears, and she’s responding on Instagram.

Not only did she gloat about beating him when they played basketball during their three years together, but she also shaded him for crying about it.

 

