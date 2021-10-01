Britney Spears Is Baring All On Vacation

Britney Spears and fiance Sam Asghari jetted to the beach to get away from all the legal drama that has been centering around her conservatorship. She was happy that the judge decided to suspend her dad, Jamie Spears, as her conservator and she’s clearly letting loose!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)
This isn’t the first time she’s gone topless on Instagram…but she’s definitely feeling more comfortable in her skin. If you want to see A LOT more of Britney with just her Britney bits covered with little flower emojis…CLICK HERE
MORE HERE