Britney Spears Is Another Step Closer To Freedom From Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father has asked a judge to decide whether to free Britney from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears submitted his petition on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to leave it all up to Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny to figure out if she thinks Britney is ready to take over her own life again.
Jamie’s legal team writes that the conservatorship helped her “get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed.” Jamie has had a change of heart saying Britney is “entitled” to have the court “seriously consider” whether the conservatorship is no longer required. “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter,” his filing states. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”
Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called this “another legal victory for Britney Spears—a massive one—as well as vindication for Ms. Spears.” Mathew filed court papers in July to replace Jamie with certified public accountant Jason Rubin, a change the judge was expected to consider at the court hearing on Sept. 29, per NBC News.
