99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Britney Spears “Forgot” She Made Out With This A-Lister Back In The Day

February 8, 2024 9:23AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Oops…she did it again. Britney Spears probably made Jennifer Lopez spit out her beverage reading the latest musing…that Britney made out with BEN AFFLECK??

Britney shared a throwback picture of her between songwriter Diane Warren and a young Ben Affleck saying, “He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … d-mn that’s crazy.” “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl.”  The picture was taken the same year she started dating Justin Timberlake.

She must have at some realized maybe we shouldn’t have spilled that tea because the post on Instagram was deleted.

MORE HERE

More about:
Ben Affleck
Britney Spears
Diane Warren
made out
throwback pic

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
4

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever
5

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE