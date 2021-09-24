Britney Spears’ Fiance Calls Out Netflix For Exploiting Her For Profit

Sam Asghari got on Instagram to vent about Netflix rolling out a documentary on his fiancee next week.
“I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney,” Asghari wrote on Netflix’s post sharing the teaser. Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, also chimed in on the post with his own opinion about the upcoming documentary, which Asghari also responded to.
“How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney’s personal story and its value in the media?” Campbell wrote. “There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships. Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative.”
Asghari reacted to Campbell’s comment with a “100” emoji.
