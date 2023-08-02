Bride Escorted Down The Aisle By Her Oncologists

Source: YouTube

70-year-old Sheri James was just starting her relationship with boyfriend Bill when she got a cancer diagnosis. She suggested they break up so he could travel like he wanted, but he vowed to stay right by her. Then she told him she had to go to Texas to get radiation and chemo treatments…and he went along with her! All the while, her oncologists, Dr. Emma Holliday and Dr. Van Morris, shared in hearing about their love story while seeing her through the toughest battle of her life.

Sheri said she couldn’t imagine getting married and celebrating her new life without them by her side!