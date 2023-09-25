99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess Are Engaged

September 25, 2023 10:08AM EDT
Brian Austin Green and former “Dancing with The Stars” partner and pro, Sharna Burgess are parents to a son, Zayn. And they just revealed on the “Oldish” podcast that they got engaged this summer.

He actually popped the question in mid-July around his 50th birthday, when Sharna posted a sweet tribute to him on Instagram.

 

And she revealed they are making it official on Instagram showing off her rock with a sweet video of Green’s hand, the kids hands (he shared three with ex Megan Fox) and their baby together, then her hand with the ring!

 

