Brandy Updates Fans After Hospitalization

Brandy updating fans that she’s getting rest ordered by doctors after news got out that she was hospitalized for a possible seizure. TMZ had the story but it is yet to be confirmed by Brandy nor her reps.

According to a note posted to Brandy’s social media yesterday afternoon, her hospitalization was due to “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for all of the love and prayers. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they had received a phone call for emergency services at the singer and actor’s L.A. home on October 11th at around noon. The report also stated that her parents were with her at the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

In June 2017, the Grammy winner suffered a similar health scare during a flight on Delta Air Lines where firefighters and paramedics arrived at the Los Angeles International Airport to transport her to a hospital.