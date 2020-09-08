Bradley Cooper Thinks Awards Season Is “Meaningless”
Bradley Cooper shared his thoughts on the Hollywood awards circuit, calling it “very interesting and utterly meaningless”. He has been nominated eight times for the Oscars and six times for the Golden Globes, but has never won an award at either ceremony.
In a recent interview with ‘Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos – who he also worked with in “A Star Is Born” – Cooper discussed the merits and downfalls of awards season in the film industry. Cooper said that awards season was “a real test” that was “set up to foster that mentality”. “It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation.”
He continued, “It’s not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you’re, in quotes, ‘lucky enough to be a part of it.’ It’s ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity.It’s very interesting and utterly meaningless.”
