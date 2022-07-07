Brad Pitt Says He Has A Face-Blindness Disorder

Brad Pitt hasn’t been formally diagnosed, but thinks he has prosopagnosia. That’s a rare “face blindness” disorder — but he says “nobody believes” him. He said in his August 2022 GQ cover story that he wants “to meet another” person who also experiences the condition.
Pitt says it’s been a problem because he comes off to other people as “remote … aloof, inaccessible [and] self-absorbed”, but that’s only because he struggles to recognize faces.
He first talked about his suspicions that he has prosopagnosia in 2013. “So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them.” Prosopagnosia often impacts people from birth, but some patients have experienced it after suffering strokes, brain injuries or other neurodegenerative diseases. It can be so severe as to cause some people to not recognize their own relatives or friends, with many relying on details like hairstyles or mannerisms to identify people.
