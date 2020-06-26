Bonnaroo Is Officially Canceled

      Breaking News
Jun 26, 2020 @ 7:25am

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee was officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.   The event was initially postponed from June until September due to the outbreak but organizers announced yesterday (Thursday) the festival won’t take place this year. 

 

Organizers announced the cancellation on Thursday, rescheduling the event from the planned September 24-27, 2020 to June 17-20 of next year. They will have a virtual event September 24th to 27th featuring some of the favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.

 

MORE HERE

 

