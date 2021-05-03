      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish Stuns In Photoshoot For British Vogue

May 3, 2021 @ 6:18am

Wowwy WOW WOW! Billie Eilish has undergone a complete transition, and she’s showing it off on the cover of British Vogue. Billie shared sexy pictures of her makeover on socials and left everyone’s jaws on the floor.

 

She captioned one of the photos, “I love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f—k everything else.”

She also shared a quote from her interview. It says, “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f— it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”

Also- did you catch that big leg tattoo she said no one would ever see?

