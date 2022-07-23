      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish Having Fun At Baseball Game

Jul 23, 2022 @ 9:47am
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Billie Eilish performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One>> at The Forum on December 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Billie Eilish Dances To her Own Song At Dodger Stadium

Billie Eilish was living her best life at a Dodgers game.  While there, they played her hit song “Bad Guy,” so she had some fun and danced to the song.

Also with her in the audience were Finneas and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski.  She and her crew all had matching Dodgers gear on during the game.

Were they a good luck charm? Yes!

