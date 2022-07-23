Billie Eilish Having Fun At Baseball Game

Billie Eilish was living her best life at a Dodgers game. While there, they played her hit song “Bad Guy,” so she had some fun and danced to the song.
Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium 😂 💃 pic.twitter.com/OQjA6zZ7VA
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2022
Also with her in the audience were Finneas and his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski. She and her crew all had matching Dodgers gear on during the game.
Were they a good luck charm? Yes!
1-0 when @billieeilish and @finneas are here. pic.twitter.com/NTV9gUs4u0
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2022
