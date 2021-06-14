Beyoncé Celebrates Her Twins 4th Birthday

Beyoncé celebrated her twins’ birthday on Sunday, June 13th. Rumi and Sir Carter turned 4-years-old and their superstar mother shared her excitement on her website writing, “What’s better than 1 gift… 2, Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.”
Beyoncé Wishes Her Twins Rumi and Sir a Happy 4th Birthday https://t.co/y2zM7vsj0Z
— People (@people) June 13, 2021
The twins’ father, JAY-Z, recently told The Sunday Times what he thinks is most important when raising children. “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”
JAY-Z says his goal as a parent is to, “make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be… It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”