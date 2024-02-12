99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Beyonce Announces Surprise Country Album

February 12, 2024 7:10AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Just when you thought it was just a Super Bowl commercial stunt, it’s actually real-life.

Beyonce announced her new country-themed album on Instagram during the Super Bowl last night. Act II is scheduled to drop on March 29th, and Queen Bey is embracing a more rootsy sound, based on the two songs that accompanied the announcement: “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The news of the album, part two of the singer’s Renaissance trilogy, was apparently teased last weekend when Beyonce wore a white cowboy hat to the Grammys. She also appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, and her announcement came just after it aired.

More about:
announcement
Beyonce
country album
Super Bowl LVIII

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Delivery Driver Witnesses and Rescues People From Hydroplane Car Accident
4

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever
5

Grammy Highlights: Miley Wins Her First, Louisville Orchestra Wins and More

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE