Beyonce Announces Surprise Country Album
February 12, 2024 7:10AM EST
Just when you thought it was just a Super Bowl commercial stunt, it’s actually real-life.
Beyonce announced her new country-themed album on Instagram during the Super Bowl last night. Act II is scheduled to drop on March 29th, and Queen Bey is embracing a more rootsy sound, based on the two songs that accompanied the announcement: “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”
The news of the album, part two of the singer’s Renaissance trilogy, was apparently teased last weekend when Beyonce wore a white cowboy hat to the Grammys. She also appeared in a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, and her announcement came just after it aired.
