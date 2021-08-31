      Weather Alert

Ben Affleck Did A Gambling Ad…And J.Lo’s Mom Is In It

Aug 31, 2021 @ 7:25am

Ben Affleck has a pretty notorious past with gambling and alcohol addiction…but now he’s directing a new ad for WynnBET, a mobile sports betting and iGaming app from Wynn Resorts. He even got his girlfriend’s mom to get in on the action. Jennifer Lopez’s mom Lupe is playing slots and Ben walks by…

 

 

The ad features several other A-listers such as Shaquille O’Neal, Melvin Gregg and other sports betting enthusiasts.

See the full ad HERE

TAGS
Ben Affleck commercial gambling Jennifer Lopez Lupe mom WynnBet
