Bebe Rexha Calls Out Boyfriend For Message About Her Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha has been open about her own weight gain lately on social media. A couple weeks ago, she made a post saying, “I know I’ve gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations. Not gonna lie it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory.”

As open as she is about her weight and the hurt that she feels when people objectify her or reduce her to her own changing size, there’s a line to be drawn. And it looks like she has ended her relationship with her boyfriend, Keyan Safyari, after showing a message from him about her weight gain.

Bebe Rexha seems to have broken up with boyfriend Keyan Safyari and shares text of him calling out her weight gain: “I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was… that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I… pic.twitter.com/NONOjdWoY9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2023

In the message above provided by Pop Crave, Safyari talked about love and honesty with one another. He suggests Bebe “think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem” of her angers, anxieties, and insecurities.