Bachelor Colton Breaks Up With All The Girls…Twitter Can’t With His Hair

The first of the two-night live finale aired last night as we watching Colton break the news to Tayshia and Hannah that he was in love with Cassie. Heartwrenching for sure.

All jokes aside. @Colton made some tough decisions to stand up to a network reality show in order to do what he knew in his heart was best for himself. That's fantastic.@BachelorABC didn't try to stop that. That is also fantastic. This is a great season of #TheBachelor — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) March 12, 2019

He was honest with both ladies and admitted to both that Cassie was the one, and was trying to be respectful about not stringing them along. That’s tough to do…but that’s the whole formula of the show! Only one lady gets the final rose! The only problem is that final lady LEFT, and Twitter couldn’t help but to point out Colton is probably fighting a losing battle in trying to go after Cassie…

Katie: Cassie isn’t ready for an engagement

Tayshia: Cassie isn’t here for an engagement

Kirpa: Cassie isn’t ready for marriage

Cassie: I am not ready for an engagement

Colton:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hXejQ1ECVF — Emily Gustafson (@emilyagustafson) March 12, 2019

Colton: I think I can read people pretty well, I think she loves me Everyone watching: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FQLzViMJ3z — Lex (@TheLexTalk) March 12, 2019

But perhaps the MOST controversial part of the show was his….hair.

So will he win Cassie back?!?! Find out on the live finale TONIGHT!!

#MOSTSHOCKINGSEASONEVERRRRRRR