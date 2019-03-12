Bachelor Colton Breaks Up With All The Girls…Twitter Can’t With His Hair

The first of the two-night live finale aired last night as we watching Colton break the news to Tayshia and Hannah that he was in love with Cassie. Heartwrenching for sure.

He was honest with both ladies and admitted to both that Cassie was the one, and was trying to be respectful about not stringing them along.  That’s tough to do…but that’s the whole formula of the show! Only one lady gets the final rose! The only problem is that final lady LEFT, and Twitter couldn’t help but to point out Colton is probably fighting a losing battle in trying to go after Cassie…

But perhaps the MOST controversial part of the show was his….hair.

So will he win Cassie back?!?!  Find out on the live finale TONIGHT!!

#MOSTSHOCKINGSEASONEVERRRRRRR

 

 

