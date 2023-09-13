Ashanti Shares She’s Back Together With Nelly

Source: YouTube

Nelly and Ashanti are both confirming they are a couple once again!

Nelly appears on the latest episode of Philo TV’s Boss Moves and out of the gate, the first question of the interview was whether he and Ashanti are “back together.” He responded, “Yeah, we cool again,” he said. “We cool again. I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, I don’t think planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.” So what about marriage? “I think for me, because I’ve never been married, my goal is to die married,” he said. “It’s not to have been married.”

He and Ashanti first dated back in 2003 and often made music together, including the 2008 single “Body On Me.” Ashanti confirmed the relationship last night at the MTV VMAs.