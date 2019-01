LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Queen Elizabeth offered Ariana Grande “damehood” but it is reported that she declined the honor.

The Queen offered this to Ariana after the Manchester attack and the benefit concert that Ariana returned to do for the victims and survivors.

Word is that Ariana politely declined saying that it was too soon after the attacks and accepting the honor would appear insensitive and inappropriate.

She has had a crazy 2018!