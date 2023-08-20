Ariana Grande Returns To Music

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande is seen at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana Grande’s first-ever album ‘Yours Truly’ is almost 10 years old!

In honor of the milestone, she has announced a week’s-worth of celebration plans while production is paused on the ‘Wicked’ movie during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Ariana kicked off the announcement with a mysterious Instagram post that showed a TV flickering between old and new footage of the star talking about ‘Yours Truly’ and humming some familiar melodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ari’s fans can expect to enjoy the release of the ‘Yours Truly’ deluxe digital album, along with newly recorded live performances of “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’” on August 25th.

In addition to Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez will be releasing music on the same day! Our hearts might explode!

Which track from Ariana is your favorite?