Ariana Grande Addresses the ‘Concerns’ Around Her Body and Weight

April 12, 2023 6:45AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana Grande took to social media to address “concerns” her fans have about her body.

Ariana’s weight has been criticized by fans who have said that her face has changed in the past few weeks. Ari responded to the suggestion by saying that people were comparing her current body to the “unhealthiest version of my body.”

@arianagrande

♬ original sound – arianagrande

Ariana Grande explained what it’s like to people pay so much attention to her body. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” said Grande.  The 29-year-old said she was “on a lot of antidepressants” and “drinking on them.” She was also “eating poorly” and says at the “lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy.”

