An R-Rated Version Of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Is Coming

This ain’t your kids TMNT! Paramount is planning a live-action, R-rated film version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. The setting is a dystopian future where only one Ninja Turtle remains, and he uses all 4 signature weapons to seek revenge!

The plot is ripped from a popular storyline seen in the recent IDW comics. No timeline for release yet as the project is still in the development phase.