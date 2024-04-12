99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

An R-Rated Version Of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Is Coming

April 12, 2024 8:46AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

This ain’t your kids TMNT! Paramount is planning a live-action, R-rated film version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. The setting is a dystopian future where only one Ninja Turtle remains, and he uses all 4 signature weapons to seek revenge! 

The plot is ripped from a popular storyline seen in the recent IDW comics. No timeline for release yet as the project is still in the development phase.

More about:
Rated R
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
tmnt

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
3

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
4

University of Kentucky Dancer Kate Kaufling's Passing Gets National Attention
5

Backstreet Boys Have Re-Recorded Their Biggest Hits And Personal Faves

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE