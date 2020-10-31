An ‘NSync Superfan Movie Is Happening
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
No…it’s not starring Kelly K. Yet.
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Rachel Bloom has signed on to write the script for a movie about two *NSYNC superfans. It’s based on an idea by band member and producer Lance Bass, and follows real life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent a summer following *NSYNC on their last world tour.
Bass is producing through his production label.
MORE HERE