      Weather Alert

An ‘NSync Superfan Movie Is Happening

Oct 31, 2020 @ 6:00am
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Singers Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

No…it’s not starring Kelly K. Yet.

 

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” Rachel Bloom has signed on to write the script for a movie about two *NSYNC superfans.  It’s based on an idea by band member and producer Lance Bass, and follows real life best friends Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, who spent a summer following *NSYNC on their last world tour.

Bass is producing through his production label.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Best Friends Lance Bass movie NSync Rachel Bloom superfans
POPULAR POSTS
Karen's Cash
Haunted Places Around Louisville
The Guys Are Mad At Dale And Yosef Confronts Clare About "Red Flags" On "The Bachelorette"
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are Engaged!
'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE