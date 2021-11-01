Amazon Driver Hilariously Hides Package From The Husband

If you’ve seen a lot of Tik Tok videos to Tay Money’s “The Assignment”, this is one of the best!
Oklahoma-based psych student Cherish Longaberger received a delivery earlier this month, but instead of finding the package at their doorstep, the Amazon driver left the small box behind a shrub. Here’s why…she had a gag doormat at her front door that said, “Please hide packages from husband.”
Longaberger shared security camera footage of the hidden delivery to TikTok with the caption: “My Amazon driver understood the assignment.” The delivery driver – Leeza Hall – saw the mat and hid it behind the bushes. “The package was actually something my husband ordered and it was delivered the day before we saw the tape,” Longaberger explained. “He was asking me if I had gotten it off the porch and I didn’t see any packages, so we checked the Nest Camera to see what happened and that’s when we saw her hide it for us and we just died laughing.”
BTW Cherish got the doormat at Ross Stores about six months ago.
@pinkiebergMy Amazon driver understood the assignment 🤣🤣 best driver ever #amazon #amazondriver #mvp #understandtheassignment
♬ The Assignment – Tay Money
♬ The Assignment – Tay Money