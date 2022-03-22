Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Should End Today

Following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, now Amanda Bynes should be freed from the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 9 years. A hearing is set for 11am today. Last month, the now-retired actress filed a request to end the nearly 9-year conservatorship of her person and estate. Nobody is objecting to the end of the arrangement, including her parents.
Bynes is turning 36 next month, and was first placed under the conservatorship in late 2013 while under court-ordered psychiatric care. That was prompted when she started a small fire that July in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home. Before that was a range of erratic behavior — including hit-and-run and DUI incidents — before she was finally diagnosed with a mental illness. Her parents said in mid-2013 that she was paranoid, using drugs and had spent $1.2 million in only a few months.
She has since gotten sober, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and is engaged to Paul Michael. Today’s conservatorship hearing is set for 11 a.m.
