Ally Brooke Reveals What Fifth Harmony Members Make In Royalties

Source: YouTube

Ally Brooke recently went on the Zach Sang Show and got real about the fact that despite Fifth Harmony having billions of streams online of their music, they’re not making as much money as you may think in royalties. “Unfortunately, we don’t get anything off of streams, but thank God for Sound Exchange,” Ally says,

She added that each member of Fifth Harmony received about $5,000 per month in royalties for their music. However, she noted that “that has gone away and we’re not sure why.”

“It’s crazy. It’s messed up. It’s not what you think.”

Go to 33:36 in the video to see the whole segment with Zach Sang that we talk about here.