All The Digs Miley Makes In Her New Song Against Her Ex
January 17, 2023 2:27PM EST
It’s almost safe to say that Miley’s taking digs at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, in her latest song”Flowers.”
Here’s what fans have noticed about the song itself and the video:
- While the song came out in the US on a Thursday, it’s official release was Friday, January 13 — Liam’s birthday.
- The lyrics essentially mirror those in “If I Was Your Man” from Bruno Mars… That’s the song fans say Liam once dedicated to Miley.
- Bruno’s song goes: “I should have bought you flowers /And held your hand / Should have gave you all my hours
- While Miley’s mirrors those words with: “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours”
- The line in the song, ” Built a home and watched it burn,” sounds like a direct reference to the home they shared that was literally taken out by a California wildfire.
- The suit Miley wears in the music video looks very similar (maybe it’s the same one) to one Liam once wore on the red carpet with Miley.
