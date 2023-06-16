Al Pacino Is A Dad Again At 83

Source: YouTube

Happy early Father’s Day again to Al Pacino is a new dad again at age 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfalla, 29. It’s his fourth child and first with Alfalla. His rep made a statement: “I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” “No other statement or comments will be provided.”

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating in April 2022, and news of Alfallah’s pregnancy was only first made public last month. His other children include daughter Julie Marie, 33, with Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actress Beverly D’Angelo.