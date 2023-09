Source: YouTube

Akon is now a three-time member of the Billion Views Club on YouTube as “Lonely” just passed that milestone! His other entries are “Smack That (feat. Eminem)” and David Guetta’s “Play Hard,” in which he features.

“Lonely” was the third single released from his debut studio album, Trouble. It peaked at No. 4 and spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.