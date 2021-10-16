Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Breaks iTunes Record for Fastest No.1 Song

Fans are very excited about Adele’s new song, “Easy on Me.” So it’s no surprise that the song is already breaking records.
@Chartdata tweeted out that the tune reached No. 1 in just three minutes to break the record on the US iTunes chart.
Before Adele, the previous record-holder was Ariana Grande, whose song, “Positions,” hit No. 1 in under ten minutes.
So far, iTunes or Apple has yet to confirm the new record.
The song also broke streaming records on Spotify.
.@Adele’s “Easy On Me” has officially broken the all-time record for biggest single day streams for a song in Spotify history, the platform reports. #EasyOnMe
— chart data (@chartdata) October 15, 2021
.@Adele‘s “Easy On Me” rises to #1 on the global Spotify chart with 19.749 million streams, the biggest single day stream count for any song in chart history. #EasyOnMe
— chart data (@chartdata) October 16, 2021
