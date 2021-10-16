      Weather Alert

Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Breaks iTunes Record for Fastest No.1 Song

Oct 16, 2021 @ 2:06pm

Fans are very excited about Adele’s new song, “Easy on Me.” So it’s no surprise that the song is already breaking records.

@Chartdata tweeted out that the tune reached No. 1 in just three minutes to break the record on the US iTunes chart.

Before Adele, the previous record-holder was Ariana Grande, whose song, “Positions,” hit No. 1 in under ten minutes.

So far, iTunes or Apple has yet to confirm the new record.

The song also broke streaming records on Spotify.

What are Adele’s five best songs?

