Adele And Taylor Swift Spark Huge Demand Of Little Black Dresses

With the holiday season upon us, there will be plenty of get-togethers and office parties that you’ll need to dress up for, and the hottest attire, thanks to Adele and Taylor Swift is the LBD, or little black dress.
During her two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Adele stunned with a black Schiaparelli couture gown. Taylor Swift also sent searches for black dresses soaring over 3,000 percent when she wore a black David Koma off-the-shoulder dress during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Khloe Kardashian wore a floor-length black Oscar de la Renta gown complete with Audrey Hepburn style black gloves to a friend’s wedding recently.
Do you have a little black dress? Which designer do you think designs the perfect little black dress?