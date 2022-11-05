Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Sad news as we have learned singer, Aaron Carter has passed away in his home at the age of 34.

According to TMZ: The singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA … multiple sources tell [TMZ] Aaron’s body was found in his bathtub.

Homicide detectives report no evidence of foul-play.

Rest in peace, Aaron!

Many have already sent their condolences to Aaron’s family.

We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ?? pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022

Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter???? — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022

We’ll update as more information becomes available.