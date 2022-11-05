99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34

November 5, 2022 6:31PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer and producer Aaron Carter performs at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Sad news as we have learned singer, Aaron Carter has passed away in his home at the age of 34.

According to TMZ: The singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA … multiple sources tell [TMZ] Aaron’s body was found in his bathtub.

Homicide detectives report no evidence of foul-play.

 

Rest in peace, Aaron!

Many have already sent their condolences to Aaron’s family.

 

We’ll update as more information becomes available.

