Aaron Carter Passed Away At 34
Sad news as we have learned singer, Aaron Carter has passed away in his home at the age of 34.
According to TMZ: The singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, CA … multiple sources tell [TMZ] Aaron’s body was found in his bathtub.
Homicide detectives report no evidence of foul-play.
Rest in peace, Aaron!
Many have already sent their condolences to Aaron’s family.
We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ?? pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy
— New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022
Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter????
— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022
We’ll update as more information becomes available.