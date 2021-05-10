      Weather Alert

A Company Wants To Pay You To Nap

May 10, 2021 @ 6:00am
EachNight.com, which offers comparisons of mattresses, bedding and other items, said it is researching the “pros and cons of napping” and is looking for a team of “nap reviewers” to document their mid-day rests.

“Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity,” the company said.

The nap reviewers will be required to participate in video calls before and after each nap to document the experience. Oh…and they’ll pay you $1,500.

Applications for the five positions are being accepted through May 31 on the company’s website.

