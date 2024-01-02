99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

8-Year-Old Gets Mom A Toy She Lost When She Was 10

January 2, 2024 6:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

GMA featured this viral video of a mom named Ruth opening a very special gift on Christmas morning from her 8-year-old son. He had asked her last year if she had ever lost a toy, and she told him the story of losing her favorite “American Girl” doll, Molly, when she was ten.

Her dad had passed away and she guessed Molly got lost when they moved. So her son worked with grandma to hunt down Molly.

Have you ever heard of anything so sweet???

More about:
American Girl Doll
Christmas
gift
GMA
lost toy
Molly
Ruth
son

POPULAR POSTS

1

Stopher Elementary Attempts World Record
2

Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson Release "Ken The EP"
3

Social Media's Most Viral Trends of 2023
4

Top 3 Underrated Christmas Movies
5

New Course For 2024 GE Appliances miniMarathon & Marathon

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE