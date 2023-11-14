2024 GE Appliances mini & Marathon Race Medal

Check out the 2024 mini & Marathon Race Medal!

More than just horses will be running for roses next spring! For the first time, every participant of the GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon will receive a rose after crossing the Finish Line at the race on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This rose is front and center on the Finisher’s Medal to commemorate Kentucky’s largest day of road racing and celebrate the historic 150th Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Festival teamed up with Churchill Downs on the design of this year’s unique medal, which spotlights the Kentucky Derby’s signature color palette with a red rose set against a black background complemented by gold accents.

2024 marks the 51st annual GE Appliances miniMarathon and the 23rd run of the GE Appliances Marathon. Runners from all 50 states and several countries come to Louisville on the last Saturday in April. All participants will run through Churchill Downs and experience the sights and sounds of downtown Louisville, the historic Old Louisville neighborhood, and parts of the picturesque Olmsted Park System, among other attractions.

The in-person races start simultaneously at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, on Main Street, near Slugger Field, and then finish on Adams Street, just outside of the Lynn Family

Stadium, the Official Finish Line for both the mini and Marathon. The complete course map and details will be available to runners in the coming weeks.

Race registration is open online. Current rates are $75 for the miniMarathon and $85 for the Marathon. In addition to the miniMarathon (half marathon) and the full Marathon, the Derby Festival is also offering a Marathon Relay ($325) for teams of 3 to 5 runners, as well as the virtual miniMarathon & Marathon ($50) for those who prefer to run at their own pace. More information is available at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com, along with FAQs to help answer questions about the 2024 event.