2023’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV
November 22, 2023 6:00AM EST
“Variety” put together a list of the 40 most powerful women on reality TV this year. Here are 20, in alphabetical order:
- Mel B: Judge on Paramount+’s “Queen of the Universe”
- Nicole Byer: Netflix’s “Nailed It!”
- Julie Chen Moonves: Host of “Big Brother”
- Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner: ABC’s “Shark Tank”
- The D’Amelio family (Charli, Dixie, and Heidi): Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show”
- Cirie Fields: “Survivor”, “Big Brother”
- Teresa Guidice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
- Nikki Glaser: Host of “FBOY Island”
- Paris Hilton: Peacock’s “Paris in Love”
- Carrie Ann Inaba: “Dancing with the Stars”
- The Kardashian / Jenner family (Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie): Hulu’s “The Kardashians”
- Heidi Klum: Judge on “America’s Got Talent”
- Charity Lawson: “The Bachelor” / “The Bachelorette”
- Jenny McCarthy: Judge on “The Masked Singer”
- Katy Perry: Judge on “American Idol”
- Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph: “Baking It”
- Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley: “Jersey Shore”
- Tiffany Pollard: “Flavor of Love”, “House of Villains”
- Kyle Richards: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Gwen Stefani: “The Voice”
Anyone get overlooked?
