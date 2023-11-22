99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

2023’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV

November 22, 2023 6:00AM EST
2023’s Most Powerful Women on Reality TV
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: (L-R) Talent Manager, Jenner Communications, Kris Jenner, Model Kendall Jenner, Founder, Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner, Founder, The Business of Fashion Imran Amed and Founder and CEO, KKW Kim Kardashian attends an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition ‘The Age of Influence’ at Peachy’s/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Variety” put together a list of the 40 most powerful women on reality TV this year. Here are 20, in alphabetical order:

  1. Mel B: Judge on Paramount+’s “Queen of the Universe”
  2. Nicole Byer: Netflix’s “Nailed It!”
  3. Julie Chen Moonves: Host of “Big Brother”
  4. Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner: ABC’s “Shark Tank”
  5. The D’Amelio family (Charli, Dixie, and Heidi): Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show”
  6. Cirie Fields: “Survivor”, “Big Brother”
  7. Teresa Guidice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
  8. Nikki Glaser: Host of “FBOY Island”
  9. Paris Hilton: Peacock’s “Paris in Love”
  10. Carrie Ann Inaba: “Dancing with the Stars”
  11. The Kardashian / Jenner family (Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie): Hulu’s “The Kardashians”
  12. Heidi Klum: Judge on “America’s Got Talent”
  13. Charity Lawson: “The Bachelor” / “The Bachelorette”
  14. Jenny McCarthy: Judge on “The Masked Singer”
  15. Katy Perry: Judge on “American Idol”
  16. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph: “Baking It”
  17. Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley: “Jersey Shore”
  18. Tiffany Pollard: “Flavor of Love”, “House of Villains”
  19. Kyle Richards: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  20. Gwen Stefani: “The Voice”

Anyone get overlooked?

