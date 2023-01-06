2023 Golden Globe Nominees

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on NBC and Peacock. Five nominees were announced Monday in 27 categories.

Austin Butler is up for Best Performance By An Actor – Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal in “Elvis”. He’ll be up against Brendan Fraser, who is getting lots of attention for his role in “Whale”, and Hugh Jackman in “The Son.” Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope are the other Best Actor contenders.

For the ladies, Cate Blanchett is nominated for Tar, against Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana De Armas (as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”) and Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”).

