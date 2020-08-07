      Breaking News
2 Teens Listen to Phil Collins for the First Time and Go Viral for Their Hilarious Reaction

Aug 7, 2020 @ 8:40am
ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 26: Recording artist Phil Collins performs during his concert at The Arrowhead Pond on August 26, 2004 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images).

These twins are taking the internet by storm on YouTube “TwinsthenewTrend” by listening to classic songs they’ve never heard and posting their reactions. They’ve listening to songs like Dolly Parton “Jolene”, “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen, “Piece of my Heart” by Janis Joplin, and now PHIL COLLINS!

The twins have now gone viral for their hilarious reaction to “In the Air Tonight”, so if you see Phil Collins trending on Twitter this is why. Check it out (warning, some NSFW language)

