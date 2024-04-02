99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

12-Year-Old Makes And Delivers 300 Easter Baskets To Homeless Kids

April 2, 2024 6:19AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A 12-year-old boy in Massachusetts has been working hard for a long time to put smiles on the faces of homeless children at Easter this year.

Josh Sowden knows what it’s like to be homeless as his family experienced that. So he set of goal of gathering enough donations to make 175 Easter baskets. But the community and even people across the nation and Canada sent donations, making it possible to create 300 Easter baskets! He and his family then delivered them to kids living in homeless shelters across his state.

