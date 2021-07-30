10-Year-Old In Nelson County Saves Family From Intruder

Check out this hero! 10-year-old Laken Blanford knew something wasn’t right when a stranger walked into their house in Nelson County “like he owned the house, like he had every right to be there.”
She hid along with her grandmother and little brother and FaceTimed her dad asking if anyone was supposed to do work on the house. She showed her dad the guy’s face, and dad didn’t recognize him. So they dashed out of the house to the neighbors while dad dashed home.
Lance Blanford got home within minutes and a confrontation ensued, resulting in the intruder being knocked out. Police arrived and arrested Stanley Ritter, whip is now facing charges.
Her family was safe thanks to the quick thinking of a brave little girl!