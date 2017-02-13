Grammy Highlights

Adele won five Grammys last night, including Song and Record Of The Year for ‘Hello’ and Album Of The Year for 25. In addition to bringing her lifetime Grammy total to 15 , Adele became the first person to sweep Album, Record and Song Of The Year twice (she last did it with 21 and ‘Rolling in the Deep’) and second female artist to win Album Of The Year twice (after Taylor Swift).

Chance The Rapper took home three Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album, Beyoncé’s Lemonade won Best Urban Contemporary Album, and the late David Bowie swept his five categories, including Best Rock Song for ‘Blackstar.’

