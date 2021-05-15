Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Lo
PK
5K For Kids
Derby! Derby! Derby!
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Featured
You Laugh You Lose: Ariana Grande
May 14, 2021 @ 10:36pm
Ben so rudely took the trophy from Kelly on Mother’s Day weekend…can she win it back?
TAGS
Ariana Grande
dad jokes
You Laugh You Lose
POPULAR POSTS
This 64-Year-Old Completed The Kettlebell Challenge In Record Time
Miller High Life Looking For Champagne Of Beers Ambassador
A Company Wants To Pay You To Nap
Missed Connections: Soccer Mom and Jackie Chan
You Need To See A Smiling Dog Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This 64-Year-Old Completed The Kettlebell Challenge In Record Time
A 64-year-old grandfather has set a record for the quickest …
Miller High Life Looking For Champagne Of Beers Ambassador
If you’re a fan of Miller High Life and want …
A Company Wants To Pay You To Nap
EachNight.com, which offers comparisons of mattresses, bedding and other items, said …
Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Graduate Dozens
Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate students ahead of their graduations by …
You Laugh You Lose: Yo Mama Mother’s Day Edition
Typically, we sling our best #DadJokes at each other and …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis’ Phone Tap
Craigslist Missed Connections
Facebook Fight Theater
Family Secrets
Feel Good Stories
Florida Stories
Group Therapy
Setting the Bar Stories
Spout Podcast
That Mom Life Podcast
Three Rings Podcast
You Laugh, You Lose
Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon Podcast
Watch
Win
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
Lo
PK
5K For Kids
Derby! Derby! Derby!
Putting Kentuckiana Back to Work
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Kentuckiana Deals
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON