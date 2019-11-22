You Can Now Get Your Pet’s Face Printed Onto A Microwavable Hand Warmer
With colder weather coming it’s important to keep yourself warm and for pet lovers, there is a way to stay warm and cuddle with your furbaby.
The Pet Hot Head from Firefox is a hand warmer that is personalized with your pet’s face. You can pop the Hot Head in the microwave to heat it up and take it with you on the go without leaving your pet behind.
At just $18 each, the Pet Hot Head is an affordable and cute Christmas gift but if you want to get it in time to put under the Christmas tree be sure to do it before December 9th.