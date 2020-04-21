You Can Now Get Ice Cream Pizzas Delivered To You Door
Dang you Baskin-Robbins! You are NOT helping this #quarantine10 situation! They are still offering delivery via DoorDash and now they make ice cream pizzas that will change the way you enjoy ice cream.
Baskin-Robbins has a pretty extensive menu available to order from online, including traditional scoops and sundaes, but there are also a bunch of cakes and pies if you have a special occasion you want to celebrate or if just need a little pick-me-up while you’re spending time at home. These new ice cream pizzas are a more sharable dessert to feed your household, but as you know, any pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself.
