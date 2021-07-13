You Can Now Apply for Jobs Through “TikTok Resumes” Using Videos

TikTok users are already addicted to the video content daily, so why not use it to find a job too? TikTok has launched “TikTok Resumes”, a new resource to search for jobs and upload your video resume!
TikTok wants to be LinkedIn for Gen Z, launches TikTok Resumes for video job applications https://t.co/xurmcXWFiv
— Tech Insider (@TechInsider) July 7, 2021
What better way to let your personality shine through than with a custom video made by you to show your future employer (hopefully). Check out tiktokresumes.com for more!