You Can Now Apply for Jobs Through “TikTok Resumes” Using Videos

Jul 13, 2021 @ 7:08am

TikTok users are already addicted to the video content daily, so why not use it to find a job too? TikTok has launched “TikTok Resumes”, a new resource to search for jobs and upload your video resume!

What better way to let your personality shine through than with a custom video made by you to show your future employer (hopefully). Check out tiktokresumes.com for more!

