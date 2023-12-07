99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Yellowstone” Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Suing One Of His Stars

December 7, 2023 9:51AM EST
Well this might make things more awkward.

What’s the at the center of the lawsuit?  Coffee brand logos. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s ranch, Bosque Ranch, launched a coffee brand in June. Actor Cole Hauser, aka “Rip Wheeler” on the show, launched his brand of coffee in October. The problem stems in similar interlocking letter logos that the lawsuit claims is “confusingly similar” causing damage to Sheridan’s brand.

This isn’t the first issue Sheridan has had with a cast member. Kevin Costner quit the show reportedly over the shooting schedule, and it was announced Yellowstone will end with the second half of season five airing November 2024. But a new series will launch to pick up where Yellowstone left off.

